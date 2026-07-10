Buster Posey spent his MLB career as one of the premier catchers in the game, a perennial All-Star, and a celebrated figure in the San Francisco Giants' history. As the spiritual leader of three separate World Series winners during Frisco's dominance of the 2010s.

So, he seemed like a natural fit to helm the franchise as its president of baseball operations, a position that he assumed in September 2024.

But the former clutch player has struck out since taking that corner office in the executive wing. His big moves have fallen short and have frazzled the franchise financially, while the Giants have fallen in the standings. In other words, San Francisco (38-54, fourth place - NL West) is spending Mercedes money and getting Oldsmobile output.

The San Francisco Giants' season is cooked. What are their best options moving forward? https://t.co/NgZ37lWubl — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 9, 2026

With the MLB Trade Deadline and Draft both rapidly approaching, it will be tough for Posey to put together deals with expensive contracts and even a no-trade clause to deal with.

First Baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Willy Adames need to be moved, second baseman Luis Arraez will be, and third baseman Matt Chapman can be... provided he agrees to a deal.

So, there are a few options available, including the potential of also shipping out a left-handed starter Robbie Ray - the 2021 AL Cy Young winner and a veteran innings-eater.

Now, attempting to turn around the least inspiring team in the game, Buster Posey faces the most pivotal month in his short tenure. He can preserve his standing and restore his team all around by the end of July.

Giants & Posey Stand at a Crossroads

The club's biggest issue, beyond their payroll problem, is the MLB Draft on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, 2026, during All-Star Weekend. Baseball America has the Giants' farm system currently ranked number 10 overall, but it's heavily weighted on the position-player side of things.

Likewise, Frisco's top four prospects all play shortstop - with Josuar Gonzales, Luis Hernandez, Jhonny Level, and Gavin Kilen all being naturally suited for that defensive spot.

San Fran should look to add power pitching, adding more Major League-ready arms from the college ranks. In their current situation, their best talent is still in their teens or ery early 20s, so a mix of collegiate arms could be ready and waiting when the team finally shows signs of life again (around 2028).

While Posey's job shouldn't be in jeopardy yet, it could be next season at this time if he doesn't make all the right moves over the next three weeks. Between the Draft and the MLB Trade Deadline, he must begin crafting for the future, while also constructing a team that will avoid a 2026 encore by the ocean.

If he can't? The former catcher will be unmasked as being incapable of changing the Frisco franchise's fortunes.