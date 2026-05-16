Should the San Francisco Giants have a 'fire sale' and a total rebuild?

With 45 games played so far under the regime of first-year manager Tony Vitello, the San Francisco Giants. The team has been one of the worst in all of Major League Baseball. Through no fault of his own, the former Tennessee Volunteers manager inherited a complicated situation, one that has led to his club currently being ranked last in MLB in runs scored and second-to-last in home runs hit. On a team that has a massive payroll and high annual expectations, their 18-27 record is almost unbelievable.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey may be one of the most beloved San Fran players of all time, but he has drawn a lot of naysayers as an executive. The former catcher was given the reins of the organization in 2024, just three years after his retirement.

Buster Posey reportedly 'grew frustrated' with Patrick Bailey before big trade https://t.co/OHwljzw5V6 pic.twitter.com/xuQ2NXFvtc — SFGATE (@SFGate) May 11, 2026

Now, just two years later, the fan base is beginning to question that move... as well as Posey's own decision to hire Vitello. The 47-year-old manager had even less MLB experience than Posey did; he made history by making the jump from the collegiate ranks (where he led the Vols to the 2024 NCAA Title) to The Show with no prior experience on a big league bench.

Bottom line? This is Posey's team now. And in just two seasons at the helm, the Giants have been in a sharp decline. He must do something to rescue this organization from oblivion, or else he will go down as just another star player who was handed a position they weren't truly ready for - on name value alone.

So... will the Giants do a total rebuild?

Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey sits in the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Many people around baseball believe that the Giants, who have a 2026 team payroll of about $220 million, should cut out high-priced veterans, promote several of their prospects, and accept that you may have to lose now to win later. That's a move that San Francisco fans, who saw the club win three World Series titles in the previous decade, would be buried in the stands for a season or two.

However, anyone who has been watching what another storied franchise, the St. Louis Cardinals, has done since they decided to blow things up and start over. Stagnant as an aging and tired squad, the vets were shipped out this offseason, while new stars have emerged. In the end? A year that was supposed to be down and out in the Gateway City has seen the Redbirds (26-18) actually stay near the top of the National League Central division.

In reality, the Cards' start could end up being a mirage, and it's certainly an anomaly for them to be this good, this quick. Still, if this team loses around 100 games this season? Critics be damned, it may be time to peddle their wares this offseason. Something's gotta give in the Golden Gate City, and it may end up being the team's status as a contender for the next couple of years.