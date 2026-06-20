Through 75 Games, San Francisco Has Had a Statistically Strange Season

The San Francisco Giants surely didn't see a season like this one coming. The year has not been kind to an organization that won three World Series titles during the 2010s, but has seen a sharp decline this year. A lot of that can be traced to San Francisco’s schizophrenic stat line.

The Giants (31-44) will spend approximately $225 million on payroll and have played so poorly that they're now projected to win just 67 games this season. That's a price tag of about $3.7 million per win, making this roster an even worse return on investment than a Ponzi scheme. Much of that has to do with where the money has been spent.

This was the beginning of the end for the Giants’ season



Buster really thought it was a good idea to sign an injured player for the bullpen and pay Houser $22M to be in the rotation pic.twitter.com/IGdulJl5qI — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) June 20, 2026

President of baseball operations Buster Posey and general manager Zak Minasian have drawn a lot of criticism for the underachieving roster they constructed. At the same time, they also can't be faulted when proven, high-dollar players have statistically poor years.

The Offense Has Been an Anomaly

Giants first baseman Rafael Devers | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Two of the biggest issues in terms of payroll vs. performance are first baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Willy Adames. Proven big league hitters and former All-Stars, they have performed poorly in San Francisco, despite the franchise still owing them a remaining $360 million in salary.

Devers, especially, has been guilty of poor at-bats and was at one time criticized by fans and media for the notion that he wasn't that dedicated on defense, either. The former Red Sox slugger was supposed to be the biggest bat in the lineup in 2026. Yet, he's hit just .240, with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .731 OPS, just as his successor, rookie Bryce Eldrige, is bursting into the bigs.

The Giants are 'open to offers' for Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman among other trade candidates, per @Buster_ESPN pic.twitter.com/CFqLSl14xL — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 16, 2026

Adames hasn't gotten quite as much flak as Devers, though he is hitting just .229 himself, so he hasn't exactly been lighting it up. He (and Matt Chapman) can still be held accountable for how the wheels have fallen off this season, because the team clearly hasn't gotten much leadership from these expensive vets.

Giants Pitching is Also Puzzling

Giants pitcher Robbie Ray | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

On the pitching side of things, it hasn't been quite as confusing as the offense. However, the San Francisco staff has been inconsistent at best and unreliable in several key situations. Especially the bullpen, where 'Friso has been getting cooked by the competition.

The team's relievers are currently ranked 12th in MLB in ERA, but have been dropping like a lead balloon this month. The collective has an ERA of 8.31 over the last seven games and 6.30 overall since the start of June. On top of it all, they can't close out games, having converted just 10 of 17 opportunities this year, for a farcical 58.8 save percentage.

As for the rotation, Landen Roupp has looked sharp at times, but he's still just 5-7 with a 4.15 ERA. Most of the starters have fallen in the same category as Roupp has: They have one really good start out of three. And then, there's no guarantee that the bullpen will be able to preserve it all in the end. Most nights, they don't. And that's another big reason why the numbers haven't added up all year for the Giants.