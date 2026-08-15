Tony Vitello Highlights Major Issue Behind Giants’ Loss to Rockies

The San Francisco Giants' 2026 season has completely gone off the rails, and it continues to show in their performance on the field. While the plan for the rest of the campaign is to focus on the future, there are still fundamental issues plaguing this team.

On Friday night, the Giants hosted their NL West rivals, the Colorado Rockies, to kick-start a series of three in San Francisco. Landen Roupp took the mound, looking to give the Giants a chance at a victory, and it started just like that, especially with Bryce Eldridge sending a ball to the seats.

However, Roupp wouldn't be able to get out of the sixth inning, ending his night with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing four runs, walking three, and punching out five. The biggest blunder in his start was the free passes, which came back to haunt the rest of the pitching staff down the stretch.

Tony Vitello's Postgame Comments

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) speaks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his postgame press conference, manager Tony Vitello highlighted his biggest issue with how the Giants lost, which was the seven free passes that his pitchers allowed.

"I think the walks is really what started the whole thing there," Vitello said via NBC Sports Bay Area on YouTube.

"The one thing we have to do is throw strikes. You can say this guy hit a home run, and this guy didn't get a hit with a runner in scoring position, but we walked seven; they walked one. That's all that to me. You know, we should be sitting here saying 3-2 game, and one of those mistakes could have cost the game, but to me, those are secondary to that."

The Giants also had two errors in the field compared to Colorado's one, so all in all, it wasn't the prettiest game at Oracle Park on a Friday night. Now, the focus for this franchise for the next two games is to win the series, because even with two losses, it's now a battle to stay out of last place.

For a team that entered the season with high expectations, compared to a Rockies team whose expectations haven't been high for a handful of seasons, falling to last place at this stage of the campaign only proves that there's nowhere else to go but up.

San Francisco hasn't lost 100 games or more since 1985, but they're starting to flirt with ending that streak unless some youngsters begin to step up.