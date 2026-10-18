Projecting the San Francisco Giants 2027 Opening Day Lineup

The San Francisco Giants can already fill out a plausible 2027 Opening Day lineup. They still have several jobs to settle before manager Tony Vitello can write one with confidence.

This first projection uses players currently in the organization and assumes the projected starters are healthy for Opening Day. It represents one possible batting order against a right-handed starter. Second base, left field and catcher remain competitive assignments, while the first base/DH distribution also needs clarification.

Offseason additions, trades and medical updates will determine how much of this first version survives.

Version 1.0: The Projected Batting Order

San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Order Player Position Projection Status 1 Jung Hoo Lee RF Regular; leadoff provisional 2 Bryce Eldridge 1B Regular bat; 1B/DH split open 3 Rafael Devers DH Health-dependent; role split open 4 Willy Adames SS Expected starter 5 Matt Chapman 3B Health-dependent 6 Casey Schmitt 2B Open competition; knee recovery 7 Bo Davidson LF Open competition 8 Harrison Bader CF Conditional to foot recovery 9 Daniel Susac C Health-dependent; open competition

Eldridge’s .269/.364/.461 line in 2026 supports an early spot in the order. Batting him second would put his ability to reach base directly ahead of Devers. Lee gets the first look atop this version, although a stronger on-base option arriving this winter could change that choice.

A left-handed opposing starter could give Victor Bericoto’s right-handed bat more relevance in the outfield mix. Matchups could also change the leadoff choice and how Vitello arranges the middle of the order.

The first-base assignment gives Eldridge regular defensive work while Devers receives most DH starts. San Francisco could continue rotating those responsibilities. Adames remains the expected shortstop.

The recovery outlook for Devers and Chapman supports including both veterans: each is expected back for spring training. Their presence here still assumes rehabilitation proceeds without a setback.

Where the Projection Can Change

San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second base: Schmitt gets the initial nod after hitting .271/.301/.483 with 21 home runs in 2026. His knee recovery and Marcelo Mayer’s readiness keep the competition open. Our Schmitt trade analysisalso explains why a pitching acquisition could remove him from this group. Mayer would receive a clearer opportunity if Schmitt moves, but he must earn regular work.

Left field: Davidson’s 29 minor league home runs give him a case for an extended opportunity. His brief Major League experience leaves the job open, with Drew Gilbert and Bericoto among the internal outfield alternatives. A veteran addition could change the assignment or create a platoon.

Bader remains under contract and is expected to be ready for spring training. His foot recovery makes center field conditional, however. Gilbert and Jonah Cox provide alternatives if Bader cannot handle the position regularly.

Catcher: Susac’s defensive work gives him a case for the first opportunity, provided his knee is ready for regular catching. He is recovering from a fractured left kneecap, and the catching job remains unsettled. Drew Cavanaugh and Jesús Rodríguez remain alternatives. Medical clearance, defense and work with the pitching staff should shape that decision.

The next version should follow significant position-player additions, trades, non-tenders or changes in a projected starter’s health. Those developments could alter both the nine names and their batting order.