The San Francisco Giants should make Jung Hoo Lee’s swing decisions a central part of his preparation for 2027.

Lee remains difficult to beat with a pitch in the strike zone. In 2026, he made contact on 93.9% of his swings at those offerings, up from 91.5% in 2025.

His decisions outside the zone moved in the opposite direction.

Lee chased 31.1% of pitches outside the strike zone in 2026, compared with 22.5% the previous year. That increase of 8.6 percentage points deserves attention alongside his ability to put the ball in play.

The Giants have a useful offensive skill to build around. They also have a clear reason to examine which pitches he is choosing to swing at.

More Contact Did Not Produce More On-Base Value

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee’s overall whiff rate improved slightly, falling from 13.1% of swings in 2025 to 12.5% in 2026.

His batting average rose from .266 to .276. His on-base percentage nevertheless slipped from .327 to .320, while his walks fell from 47 in 617 plate appearances to 29 in 579.

Those trends can coexist because putting a pitch in play and choosing a productive pitch to attack are different skills.

The figures do not establish the outcome of every additional chase. San Francisco should examine those swings directly before deciding what caused a particular weak grounder or lost plate appearance.

They do identify a worthwhile area for improvement.

Lee was viewed as a potential table-setter when the Giants evaluated their right-field situation before the 2026 season. Rebuilding some of his on-base value would strengthen that part of his offensive contribution.

Give the Offseason Work a Specific Target

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants should review Lee’s additional chases by pitch type, location and count.

A swing with two strikes can serve a different purpose from the same swing early in an at-bat. Separating those situations would help the staff identify where better decisions could create the most value.

A first-pitch chase that produces an easy out would warrant a different conversation from a defensive foul with two strikes against a pitcher’s best offering.

The aim should be to preserve his ability to punish hittable pitches while reducing swings that unnecessarily expand the pitcher’s advantage.

That requires more precision than a general instruction to become patient.

Coaches could use game video and recognition work to focus on the locations that repeatedly drew him outside his intended hitting area. They also should examine whether changes in the pitches he received contributed to the increase.

Once games begin, chase rate and walk rate should accompany batting average in evaluating his progress. Contact quality would provide another check on whether different decisions are producing better opportunities.

A brief hot streak would offer limited evidence. A sustained improvement in choosing pitches, supported by the underlying swings, would provide a stronger signal.

Lee’s contact ability gives the Giants something valuable to preserve. Improving the decisions around that skill could help turn more of his plate appearances into useful offense.