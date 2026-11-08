What Should the San Francisco Giants Expect from Marcelo Mayer in 2027?

The San Francisco Giants have several young players who will need to contribute next year, and Marcelo Mayer may be the most unpredictable on their roster as we head into the 2027 season.

The Giants acquired Mayer via trade from the Boston Red Sox at last year’s trade deadline, adding a highly regarded young infielder with a point to prove.

Mayer's first season as a professional baseball player has been a disappointment. He has been injured for most of the year and when healthy, he has struggled offensively. Despite these setbacks, the Giants think that Mayer still has potential and they are hopeful that he can develop into a productive player. The main concern going forward will be if Mayer can consistently produce on the field.

Mayer must improve at the plate

Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer. Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer's biggest challenge as we head into 2027 is to prove that he has the ability to consistently hit big league pitching. In 2026, Mayer was only able to bat. 209 with three home runs, 22 RBIs and a.570 OPS in 76 games split between Boston and San Francisco.

These numbers do not bode well, particularly for a player who was at one time thought to be a top prospect in baseball. But, if Mayer remains healthy and can make the needed changes, he is young enough to turn things around.

The Giants do not require Mayer to develop into a powerful hitter. Instead, they require him to consistently connect with the ball, have more effective plate appearances and provide offensive assistance. A batting average of approximately .250 with 10 to 15 home runs would represent an upgrade for Mayer and provide the Giants with an additional reliable hitter.

Second base could be his opportunity

As long as Willy Adames is the starting shortstop and Matt Chapman is the starting third baseman, it seems that Mayer's best chance to play will be as a second baseman.

Mayer is a player with the athleticism and defensive capability required to play this position, however, there will be other players vying for this role. Casey Schmitt may be a possible option for the Giants as well, which makes Sspring training an essential time for each player.

The city of San Francisco should provide Mayer with an actual opportunity to play consistently at one position on the baseball field. Consistency in playing time would allow Mayer to gain confidence and a consistent hitting approach that he has yet to achieve.

Staying healthy Is a priority

Injuries have hampered Mayer's progress. He has lost valuable playing time during the last two years due to wrist and forearm issues, which has prevented him from developing consistency.

The Giants will need Mayer to stay healthy through the rest of spring training and the entire regular season. If Mayer plays between 110 and 125 games, regardless of how great or poor his offensive stats are, it will be a significant step forward.

The Giants need results, not just potential

Mayer does not need to carry San Francisco’s offense. He can also contribute from the bottom of the lineup, with Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, and Bryce Eldridge all able to provide some offensive punch.

The Giants cannot afford to give up on their young players indefinitely. Mayer must improve in many areas, including but not limited to his discipline at the plate and how well he handles major-league pitching.

The 2027 season will help define whether Mayer remains with the Giants. If he stays healthy and plays every day at second base, the Giants may have found one of the key pieces for their future.