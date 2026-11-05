Willy Adames’ Plunging Numbers Raise a Hard Question for the Giants

The San Francisco Giants should keep Willy Adames this winter and start him at shortstop in 2027 if he is healthy. The harder question is how long to keep giving him those starts if the range problems that surfaced in 2026 persist.

Statcast rated Adames five outs above average at shortstop in 2025 and 17 below average in 2026. That tied him for the lowest mark in the Majors.

Adames hit .230/.289/.424 in 2026, compared with .225/.318/.421 the year before. His slugging held steady while his walk rate fell from 11.7% to 7.3%.

Why the Giants Should Give Adames Another Chance

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adames dealt with back trouble before a left elbow sprain sidelined him in August. President of baseball operations Buster Posey cited the back issue when he backed Adames as the Giants’ shortstop.

Adames still hit 21 home runs in 121 games. A return to steady defense would make that power useful at a demanding position. In camp, the Giants should watch how he moves to ground balls on either side and how consistently he completes throws on the move.

Adames is owed $140 million in base salary over the final five years of his deal. Any trade would require his approval under the contract’s full no-trade clause. With that much salary remaining, finding a partner immediately after a down season would be difficult.

How the Giants Can Prepare for Another Down Year

San Francisco Giants infielder Willy Adames. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco should give Marcelo Mayer regular innings at shortstop in spring training. He started 20 games there for the Boston Red Sox in 2026 and played six games for the Giants after the August trade. A left forearm injury delayed his San Francisco debut until September. He needs regular at-bats and defensive work before the club can count on him to take over.

A veteran reserve could cover shortstop if Mayer needs more development. San Francisco could seek a short deal with someone who also handles second and third, such as free agent Edmundo Sosa.

After six to eight weeks of healthy regular-season play, the Giants should review Adames’ range, throwing and walk rate. If his defense recovers while his on-base percentage stays near .289, batting him sixth or seventh would keep his power in the lineup and give more plate appearances to hitters who reach base more often. If his range still falls short and Mayer is ready, give Mayer a share of the starts at shortstop.

Adames could also take some work at second base in camp so the Giants can judge how that alignment would look. A switch would have to improve the infield enough to justify taking starts from Casey Schmitt or another second-base option.

If his bat and glove both lag, San Francisco should reduce his starts and gauge his willingness to consider a trade before the deadline. A deal would make sense if he approves it and the return brings meaningful salary relief or a player who fills another roster need.