Willy Adames Suffers Back Injury, Giants to Evaluate Timeline

It was another tough loss for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, as the Boys from the Bay Area dropped a 2-1 decision to the Houston Astros.

As usual, the game was a lopsided performance, where one half of the effort far outweighs the other, as the San Francisco pitching was superb while their offense sputtered.

However, beyond the pitching performance was the piercing pain that shortstop Willy Adames experienced during the game. The former All-Star exited in the seventh inning due to what was reported to be a back injury.

While making a seemingly routine play around the second base bag, he went down and was unable to get up. Fortunately for San Francisco, it doesn't appear (for now) that the veteran will have to spend any time on the Injured List, although he will likely sit out and rest the injury over the next couple of games.

“Anyone who saw him obviously knew he wasn’t moving around after that play, full speed,” Giants manager Tony Vitello said after the game, according to the San Francisco Chronicle [subscription required]. “But the biggest thing was just not to prevent anything from getting any worse than it is. I think his frustration is there’s been symptoms there lingering for just, to be honest, I don’t know how long.”

WIlly Adames' Future in San Francisco

Adames, turning a double play | Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adames, 30, was criticized by an Apple TV broadcaster earlier this week for a perceived lack of work ethic and has had a rocky 2026 season. He's hitting just .224, but has shown some pop with 19 home runs. He's driven in 48 runs and has a .697 OPS in 116 games played. He signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the organization that runs through the 2031 season. But he likely won't play it all out in the Golden Gate City; One of the Giants' top prospects will man the position by then, and Adames will be wearing a different uniform.

For now? He can certainly count on his manager to have his (injured) back, especially when it came time to defend the allegations that the shortstop might be a bit of a lollygagger.

"As far as any criticism about the work ethic of someone who has to work with [Ron Washington] is wrong," Vitello told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday, after the assertions regarding Adames' effort were aired. "The answer out there isn't close to any answer that I would put out there about work ethic."