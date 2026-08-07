Why Having So Many Shortstops in Giants Organization is a Good Thing

Right now, when San Francisco Giants fans look out at the shortstop position, they know the spot is in sure hands.

Former All-Star Willy Adames is one of the team's most high-profile veterans and highest-paid players. Despite a year where he has struggled, he remains one of the better players at the six position in Major League Baseball.

But the minor leagues are where the strength truly lies at shortstop in the San Francisco Giants organization. And it starts at the top, with 19-year-old can-miss prospect Josuar Gonzalez, the No. 1 youngster down on the farm per MLB Pipeline. He's already flashing a ton of big league skills, despite his youth and limited experience as a pro.

He also lines up where the rest of the team's leading four prospects play. Luis Hernandez (No. 2), Jhonny Level (No. ), and Gavin Kilen (No. 4). Although there's no denying that several will either switch positions or be included in a trade by the time they reach the Major League level.

Though it was already a strong suit, the San Francisco president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, chose to add even more firepower at short. He acquired Marcelo Mayer, Joniel Hernández, and Kaeden Kent at the trade deadline to fortify the position even further.

Never Too Much of a Great Thing

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The incumbent, Adames, is signed through 2031 but is expected to switch positions in the coming years. A name like Gonzalez could help eventually push the 30-year-old to third base or the outfield — his ceiling is that high. If J-Go doesn't make that grade, there are lots more candidates lined up to replace the eight-year veteran, Adames.

"I hope those four have some friendly competition about who wants to emerge," Giants general manager Zack Minasian said recently to Baseball America (subscription required), while acknowledging that no one is locked where they're playing right now. Change is inevitable. "Learning second base or third base helps them learn situational awareness even better. It teaches them the whole flow of the game."

That, in essence, is why the Giants' shortstop situation is fantastic for the future. The team is creating the kind of internal competition that should help the organization thrive as a whole. At the same time, as Minasian mentioned, they can be valuable in other capacities. Flashy middle infielders are usually some of the most versatile players on any team, which is why having several of them just means more great athletes, up and down each lineup.

They are also some of the most valuable trade chips in the game today. Due to the Giants' salary contraints, that could come in handy when they look to add some low-priced, high-valuable veterans to rebuild a contending team. In the meantime, they will be evaluated for how well they might look in orange and black. It's a positive situation all around, thanks to the multiple roles each player could play as a piece of the franchise's overall future.