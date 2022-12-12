SF Giants "are still pursuing" free-agent ace Carlos Rodón

The SF Giants seemed to take themselves out of the starting pitching market on Sunday night when they signed Sean Manaea to a two-year, $25 million contract. However, they remain in the market for free-agent southpaw Carlos Rodón, according to a report by Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle. Rodón ranked eighth in Giants Baseball Insider's free-agent rankings.

SF Giants ace Carlos Rodón throws a pitch. (2022) Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

"Rodón, an All-Star with San Francisco this year, is looking for at least seven years on a deal that is expected to head over the $100 million mark," Slusser wrote. "The Giants are still in the running for him, but the Yankees have emerged as the frontrunners for the left-hander. Rodón’s decision is anticipated within the next few days."

The Manaea signing gives the Giants a projected 2023 rotation that includes Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, and Anthony DeSclafani. However, Wood and DeSclafani are both coming off down seasons, and DeSclafani is returning from a severe ankle injury. It's hard to imagine this group of Giants starters replicating the elite performance San Francisco's rotation recorded in 2022.

Rodón, of course, was a huge reason for the success of Giants starters last season. He posted a 2.88 ERA across 178 innings pitched with 237 strikeouts, and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting. He also recorded double-digit strikeout starts 11 times, which set a new SF Giants franchise record. Needless to say, keeping Rodón in San Francisco would be a massive boon for the rotation.

While the Giants are still involved, Rodón has been the subject of several of the biggest free agent discussions this offseason, with most experts predicting it was unlikely he would re-sign with the team. Slusser herself reported that the New York Yankees remain the favorites to sign Rodón. Moreover, the SF Giants decision to sign Manaea may suggest they remain skeptical that they will re-sign Carlos Rodón.