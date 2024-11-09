San Francisco Giants Must Do Everything to Land Superstar Prize of MLB Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants have missed out on the biggest free agents on the market for years now including superstars such as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani and it's all culminated in the team starting to bottom out over the last couple of seasons.
After missing the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons, the organization made a change and parted ways with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, installing former superstar catcher Buster Posey in his place. As someone who was a critical part of the golden era of Giants baseball and helped to win three World Series titles in five years during the early 2010s, Posey knows what it takes to win baseball games and the early reviews on him as an executive have been solid.
But ultimately - like Zaidi - Posey will be judged on if he can land the best players on the open market or not. This winter, arguably the best hitter in baseball becomes available in New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto, and San Francisco has long been seen as a strong contender to land his services.
Having to bid against both New York teams in the Yankees and Mets, it won't be easy. But the Giants are absolutely in play and Posey needs to pull out all the stops. Demetrius Bell of SB Nation put the team just below the New York squads in a tier list of possible suitors, but says that San Francisco needs to do whatever it takes to bring Soto to the Bay Area.
"They’ve swung for the fences so many times in recent years for a top free agent and they’ve either struck out, hit it to the warning track, or actually hit what looked to be a home run only for it to be taken away via replay review," Bell wrote. "The Giants need a free agency win and maybe the combination of Buster Posey as President and Zack Minasian as General Manager could be enough to finally get San Francisco that big fish that they’ve been searching for for years."
No matter what the number is, Soto will be worth it and money should not be the deterring factor. Still at just 26 years old, he has demonstrated since early in his career with the Nationals that he can perform at the highest level on the big stage, practically carrying Washington to their 2019 World Series title himself.
Soto is exactly the player the Giants need to immediately vault back to relevancy and start contending for banners once again.