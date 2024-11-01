San Francisco Giants Considered Fringe Top 10 Landing Spot for Juan Soto
The San Francisco Giants have tried for years to find a superstar that will push them over the edge into becoming contenders again, will this finally be their year?
Juan Soto and the New York Yankees just lost the World Series and now must head into an offseason full of unknowns.
Soto proclaimed to media after the game that he would be open to all 30 teams this offseason, but does that mean the Giants actually have a shot at landing the star?
In ranking the top 10 landing spots for the slugger, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report snuck San Francisco into his list at No. 8, meaning there may be a chance.
"Convincing Soto to come to a pitcher-friendly ballpark won't be easy, and sharing a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks also makes for an uphill battle to climb into the playoff picture," said Reuter. "Soto would be the face of the franchise the team has been lacking the past several seasons, and his well-rounded offensive game makes him less reliant than most sluggers on power production to drive his value."
It does at least look like the front office will be ready to spend money, though, with the massive Matt Chapman extension and expected pursuit of the sure-to-be-pricey Blake Snell.
A fully healthy Giants lineup with Soto added into the mix is also hard not to get excited about.
He is one of the best batters at getting on-base, if not the single best, plus he's coming off of a career-high home run season with the Yankees.
The 26-year-old posted a .288/.419/.569 slashing line during the regular season with 41 home runs and 109 RBI.
He can certainly hurt teams without leaving the yard constantly, but it does only make him that much more valuable in a park that he can hit home runs in.
The good news is that he hasn't had many issues hitting in Oracle Park in the past. In 22 career games there, he has a .325/.436/.615 line with seven home runs and 13 RBI.
San Francisco can afford to focus their offensive efforts on bringing Soto in, as well, as they already have a solid supporting case elsewhere. It's just a group that is lacking that true top dog.
Signing Snell to a new deal and adding Soto to the lineup would be a dream first offseason for Buster Posey.