3 Gifts San Francisco Giants Should Want for Christmas
The first offseason with Buster Posey as president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants has already been a successful one.
Their biggest need entering the offseason was adding a shortstop. They accomplished that by signing the best one available on the free agent market; Willy Adames, formerly of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The two sides agreed to a massive seven-year, $182 million deal. His signing means that Tyler Fitzgerald and move over to second base, plugging another hole that was in the team’s lineup.
Posey is tasked with helping get a franchise he helped win three World Series titles with as a catcher return to prominence. It will take more than one winter, but there are things that can be done to move the franchise closer to that level.
Here are three Christmas wishes the franchise should have this holiday season to continue moving up the standings.
Corbin Burnes
The Giants have a bonafide workhorse atop their rotation in Logan Webb. He is as reliable as any starting pitcher in baseball, leading the league in innings pitched two years in a row while making at least 32 starts in three straight.
But, there is a void in the starting rotation behind him with Blake Snell opting out of his contract and signing a free agent deal with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Robbie Ray, Hayden Birdsong, Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks have upside, but some risk.
Enter Corbin Burnes, who is right there with Webb when it comes to reliability atop the rotation. The former Cy Young Award winner was excellent for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 and would give San Francisco a dominant one-two punch to rely on.
With money to spend, they should make an aggressive pitch to the California native to bring him home.
Jung Ho Lee Breakout
One of the several sizable moves that Farhan Zaidi made ahead of the 2024 campaign was importing Jung Ho Lee from the Korean League. He was a star there, winning the MVP award in 2022 and taking home the Gold Glove Award for five consecutive years from 2018-2022.
Unfortunately, that production did not translate to the MLB, where he struggled out of the gate before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. Signed to a six-year, $113 million deal, his price tag could be a detriment if he doesn’t get on track.
The skills are there and the pressure will be on to perform in 2025. If he does, he provides the Giants with another excellent building block as he turned only 26 years old in August.
Power Hitting Outfielder
Adding Adames to the middle of the order is a massive upgrade. He provides elite power and run production from the shortstop position and will improve the team’s overall numbers.
But, it takes more than one player to turn around an offense that was as inconsistent as the Giants have been in recent years. Because of that, the final wish for the franchise should be a power-hitting outfielder.
San Francisco may not even have to break the bank with the markets for Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez being ice cold. Both would provide more pop to a team that had only six players hit double-digit home runs this past year.
Adding one of them to the lineup with Adames, and Burnes to the rotation, would make the Giants one of the biggest winners of the offseason.