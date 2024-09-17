Agent Scott Boras Fires Back About Buster Posey's Role in Matt Chapman Extension
The San Francisco Giants surprised the baseball world by giving their star third baseman, Matt Chapman, a long-term extension just weeks before the end of the MLB regular season. What was even more surprising was the reports on how the deal was done: Franchise legend Buster Posey, now part of the ownership group, going around GM Farhan Zaidi and super agent Scott Boras to deal directly with Chapman.
There's just one problem: Scott Boras says that isn't what happened. While the reports are that Chapman and Posey hammered our the salary, length, signing bonus, and the full no-trade clause given Chapman, the reality might be quite different.
Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle, Boras claims that the involvement of Posey was actually quite minimal. "Any report that suggests that Farhan and I did not negotiate the financial package is inaccurate" claimed Boras. "The years and guarantee totals presented to Matt were a product of a two-week negotiation conducted with Farhan and me while he was in and out of the hospital. As with most long-term contracts, once you have agreement on financial terms, there are ancillary contract terms – guarantee language, no-trade provisions, charitable donations, signing bonus and salary payment structure – that are commonly completed by other team officials."
“Once the ancillary terms were completed, Farhan and I exchanged a letter of agreement Monday afternoon (Sept. 2), and the agreement was concluded."
Boras continued to explain that he was aware that Posey was in touch with Chapman during the negotiation, as is common, but that Posey's role has been dramatically overblown. According to Boras, Posey texted Chapman and asked if he had any questions about the direction of the team, with the two later talking and the no-trade clause request entering the overall package. “I’m always pleased when former players who are now owners speak with players about the future of the organization and their commitment to winning,” Boras told the Chronicle. “It gives players definition and insight about why they want to sign with a team.”
Zaidi, who is entering the final year of his deal amidst rumors that the executive group may want to move on from him after what looks to be a disappointing end to the 2024 season, also spoke on-record to the Chronicle and doesn't dispute Boras' assertions. “To get a deal done,” Zaidi said, “it's important to leverage personal connections. Bob talked a lot to Matt. Buster talked to Matt. I even referenced that in the press conference, it's not a secret.”
It's important to note that Zaidi is prohibited by MLB bylaws from speaking directly with Chapman instead of his agent during the negotiations, but no such rule exists for a member of ownership.
The deal reportedly first began coming together with an initial Giants offer on August 21st, being completed in roughly two weeks - astounding quickness given Boras' involvement, Zaidi's medical issues, and the size of the contract.