'Aggressive' Padres Reportedly Eyeing Reunion with San Francisco Giants Star
San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell has been getting a ton of interest ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.
After a slow, injury-plagued start to the season, Snell's come on strong over the last few weeks. He's given up just two runs and eight hits in 24 innings combined over his last four starts. He's also racked up 30 strikeouts during this time, including 15 against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday in his final start before Tuesday's deadline.
Not surprisingly, several teams have already checked in on the two-time Cy Young winner, including one from inside the Giants' own division.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the San Diego Padres are reportedly one of the teams that have inquired about Snell. They're already familiar with the 31-year-old lefty, who pitched for the Padres from 2021 to 2023 and won the NL Cy Young Award for them last year.
San Diego has surged to second place in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and are in contention for a playoff spot. They could use a premier arm like Snell to stay competitive down the stretch and potentially put them over the top in the postseason.
However, Heyman called a possible Snell trade "iffy," as the Giants are also playing well.
They're still several games below .500 but have won four of their last five heading into Sunday's series finale against the Rockies, maintaining an outside chance of making the playoffs.
Accordingly, San Francisco may not want to move Snell and punt on its season just yet, especially if it means shipping him to a division rival. The Giants are only a few games behind the Padres in the NL West and still have time to make a late-season run.
It makes sense why the San Diego would be seeking a reunion with their former ace, but they may need to look outside the division for pitching help if San Francisco decides to keep him.