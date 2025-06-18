Bob Melvin Was Impressed With Rafael Devers Despite Giants Loss
Newly acquired star Rafael Devers impressed in his San Francisco Giants debut, producing an RBI double in the third inning and a one-out single in the ninth inning as the team's designated hitter.
The Giants put together 10 hits in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, but the arrival of Devers was the most important headline of the day in the Bay Area.
It was the fans' first taste of what could be an upgraded lineup.
Manager Bob Melvin spoke after the game on the joy Devers brought to Oracle Park.
"It was great," Melvin said to reporters postgame. "It was all day, it was kind of a Devers fest, as it should have been. He had some good at-bats; it looks like he fits right in."
Devers' recent comments about being willing to play any position the Giants ask him to point to him being excited about his new environment. However, adjusting to a new team after being loved by another for so long can be challenging for any star player.
Melvin recognizes that and gives Devers a lot of credit for having the at-bats he had despite the emotional turmoil.
“You have to realize that he's been in Boston his whole career and now all of a sudden, he's here," Mevlin emphasized. "We're all excited about it. It’s a completely different environment. It's a completely different team. He doesn't really know anybody on the team, and shows up and (is) already a fan favorite."
Jung Hoo Lee had one hit and Willy Adames had two while batting ahead of Devers in what could be a preview for a new-and-improved top-three in San Francisco's lineup.
As Devers becomes more comfortable in his new uniform, his at-bats can only get better.
