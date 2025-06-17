Giants, Exceeding All Expectations, Will Be Even Better With Rafael Devers in Lineup
The San Francisco Giants had their fair share of skeptics when they got off to a hot start in the 2025 MLB regular season.
Not many people thought they were for real, even when they entered May with a 19-12 record. Those people looked like they may have been right when the team played under .500 in May with a 13-14 record.
It turns out they weren’t ready to give in, going 9-5 thus far in June and sticking right in the National League West race with the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom they trail by 2.5 games in the standings but just lost two out of three games against this past weekend.
However, everything is going to change with San Francisco from here on out.
Their most glaring need was on offense, lacking a middle-of-the-order bat, a true power threat to elevate the entire offense.
Free agent signing, shortstop Willy Adames, has not lived up to the expectations thus far. Third baseman Matt Chapman is currently sidelined with an injury.
That left the Giants in a brutal predicament, until Sunday evening, when they pulled off a shocking blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox, acquiring Rafael Devers.
Where Devers fits into the puzzle long-term can be figured out. The most important thing is San Francisco addressed their biggest need and are an even more dangerous team than they were previously.
“At least one more middle-of-the-order threat. That’s what we wrote about at the start of the season: Man, if this team had that one more bat, maybe it could actually compete in the NL West. We’re about to find out just how much that extra bat can propel a team that has already outstripped the preseason expectations,” wrote Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s edition of the MLB power rankings, comparing where teams were in the preseason to where they are now.
Not much was expected of the Giants coming into the campaign, placed at No. 20. They are now a top-10 team in the league, being placed at No. 7, and on the rise with Devers inclusion in their lineup.
He provides length to a lineup that was lacking it. Devers, Chapman, Adames, Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos is a formidable group to build an offense around.
When combined with the lights-out pitching San Francisco has received to this point, they are starting to look like a team no one is going to want to face off against in the postseason, should they qualify.
