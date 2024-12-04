Former San Francisco Giants Executive Farhan Zaidi Discussing Dodgers Role
Former San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi may land a new gig in the near future.
According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Zaidi is reportedly in discussions with San Francisco's most hated rival — the Los Angeles Dodgers — about a possible front office role.
It is unclear exactly what the role will be, but the fact that it is being discussed may be enough to make Giants dislike him more.
In the six seasons under Zaidi's guidance, San Francisco failed to make the postseason five times. Outside of an outlier 2021 season in which the team won the division with a 107-55 record before losing to the Dodgers in a five-game NLDS, Zaidi's teams failed to even finish above .500.
After failed pursuits of a superstar free agent including appearing on the cusp of signing Aaron Judge before he returned to New York as well as losing Shohei Ohtani to Los Angeles, Zaidi's tenure in the Bay Area was one of bitter disappointment and, ultimately, underachievement.
In order to replace the fired Zaidi, the Giants installed franchise legend and future Hall of Fame catcher Buster Posey as the new president of baseball operations.
One of Posey's first moves in searching for a general manager was the promotion of Zack Minasian to the post. Minasian has been the team's pro scouting director since 2019.
Zaidi served as the Dodgers general manager for four seasons before taking on the president of baseball operations role in San Francisco, building a team that won two National League pennants but no World Series banners until he was already with the Giants.
Helping to lay the foundation for one of the most successful eras in Los Angeles' rich baseball history, Zaidi tried to replicate the same thing with the Giants but was not able to do so.
Before arriving to the Dodgers prior to the 2015 season, Zaidi was with the Oakland Athletics initially as a sabermetrics analyst but eventually as the assistant general manager under Billy Beane. His reputation across the league is generally one of extreme intelligence and baseball acumen, but for whatever reason things just never worked out in San Francisco.
For as angry as it would make Giants fans, returning to Los Angeles in any sort of front office role is probably the most logical next step for Zaidi as he tries to rebuild his standing and likely eventually take over the operations for another franchise.