Buster Posey Emphasizes 'Priority' of Re-Signing Their Superstar This Offseason
It will be interesting to see how the San Francisco Giants operate this winter.
They made a major move by firing their president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and replacing him with legendary franchise player Buster Posey who doesn't have any front office experience following him retiring from playing after the 2021 season.
Ownership was clearly ready for a change in leadership after they missed the playoffs for three straight years, so that could signal a willingness to spend again to boost this roster after they opened up their checkbooks last offseason.
Who they might pursue will be seen.
There are plenty of areas the Giants could upgrade, but following the emergence of some young players like Heliot Ramos and Tyler Fitzgerald, they have building blocks in place for the future alongside Jung Hoo Lee and Matt Chapman.
One part of the roster San Francisco would like to improve is their starting rotation.
That unit finished 18th in Major League Baseball with a 4.22 ERA even after Blake Snell put together a remarkable second half of the year.
With Snell expected to opt-out of his player option and test the open market again, that could really put a damper on the Giants' outlook heading into 2025 if they aren't able to bring him back, or at least add another top-end starter who could replace him.
But, Posey isn't conceding the two-time Cy Young winner won't return to San Francisco.
Instead, he emphasized how they are going to look into every option that could result in the team potentially bringing him back on the long-term deal the star pitcher is searching for this offseason.
"Blake's one of the premier starting pitchers in the big leagues and has been for a while. He's obviously somebody who's going to be a priority for us to take a hard look at and make a decision as a group," Posey said per Maria Guardado of MLB.com.
Getting him back would be huge for the Giants as they search for a spot in the playoffs next year.
Snell has talked about how he feels like his slow start was a result of him not having a normal Spring Training, so if he does hit the open market, he wants to make his decision sooner than he did last winter.
That could benefit San Francisco since they already have an established relationship with the star left-hander, potentially helping them win the sweepstakes to land the elite starting pitcher once again.