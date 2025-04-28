Can San Francisco Giants Keep Momentum Going After Another Incredible Ending?
With Sunday night's thriller of an ending, the San Francisco Giants are looking like real contenders for an NL West title.
Heliot Ramos was responsible for the incredible moment that carried the Giants to a ninth-inning victory against the Texas Rangers on Sunday night.
The walk-off win was a shock to all after the Rangers' infield threw the ball around the diamond and allowed Ramos to score the winning run for San Francisco.
The play consisted of multiple mistakes by Texas, but Ramos also forced the issue and played his cards right, pushing his way around the bases to produce the Little League home run that made for an exciting and comical ending at Oracle Park.
Ramos has been with the Giants since the 2017 draft, making his MLB debut in 2022.
His 2024 season was, by far, his most successful since getting called up to The Show, but the hopes were he would surpass what he did last year and become a household name around the sport.
That hasn't quite been the case just yet, but San Francisco as a whole have played well and put themselves on top of the National League West.
Ramos has played a part in his team's success with a .246/.310/.386 slash line over 29 games played with three home runs and 10 RBI. Defensively, he has been even better, having a perfect fielding rate and 50 putouts in left field.
But as the Giants fight to stay on top of the NL West for the rest of the season, it will be interesting to see if Ramos can take his game to the next level like many expected coming into the year.
Based on the overall talent that is on this team, it is entirely possible that San Francisco can remain competitive despite not many pundits expecting them to be in their current position.
However, if they're going to win the division, the Giants need to get the best version of Ramos.
Perhaps this wild ending is what can get him going, propelling him to another season where it looks like he could become one of the best young players in the game.