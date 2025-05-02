Can San Francisco Giants Star Jung Hoo Lee Become a Perennial MVP Candidate?
The San Francisco Giants knew they were taking a little bit of a risk when they committed a massive long-term deal to center fielder Jung Hoo Lee ahead of the 2024 season.
After putting him some impressive statistics in the KBO, the Giants signed the dynamic outfielder to a six-year, $113 million contract to come over to the MLB.
They envisioned a two-way contributor making an immediate impact for the team. He won the Gold Glove Award five straight seasons from 2018-2022 and won the MVP Award in 2022 and hoped those skills would translate.
Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after only 37 games because of a season-ending shoulder injury.
The production up until that point wasn’t overly encouraging and being sidelined meant that his adjustment period could extend into his second seasons with the club.
There were certainly some doubts arising over the winter about whether or not Lee could be an everyday contributor for San Francisco. It certainly felt premature to be writing off a 26-year-old who isn’t even in the prime of his career and built an impressive resume overseas.
Anyone who was skeptical about what he could provide the team has been quieted with his torrid start, which has garnered attention for some impressive accolades.
Over at MLB.com, Jason Foster shared some predictions from a panel of experts on who would make the All-MLB Teams this season.
The Giants emerging star was selected as a member of the Second Team, joining Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Juan Soto of the New York Mets.
On the first team was Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamomondbacks and Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs.
Lee has been one of the most productive players in baseball through the first month of the season.
His glove work in center field remains excellent with +2 Fielding Run Value. He has been excellent on the basepaths, going 3-for-4 on stolen base attempts but having a Baserunning Run Value of +2, which is the 95th percentile. A Batting Run Value of +7 is elite as well in the 90th percentile.
Lee’s transformation and improvement at the plate has been incredible to witness and San Francisco is certainly thankful for it, helping them get off to a strong start.
Through 31 games and 129 plate appearances he has a .316/.372/.521 slash line with a National League-leading 11 doubles. He is an extra base machine, hitting three home runs and two triples as well.
Lee doesn’t the ball with as much authority as some of the other stars in the game, but he consistently finds the sweet spot and squares the ball up. His patience at the plate is elite, rarely chasing with excellent strikeout and whiff rates.
Only 26 years old, this may not even be the best version of Lee that is being showcased yet. He posseses the ability to become exactly what the Giants envisoned him to be - a perennial MVP candidate. This season is that first real step forward.