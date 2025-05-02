MLB Insider Tabs San Francisco Giants Outfielder as April All-Star
The San Francisco Giants are going to battle in the NL West all year. It is not going to be easy to take the division from the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres, but the Giants have the talent to compete with those teams.
When the All-Star break hits, San Francisco will no doubt have a few players headed to Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic.
One of those players is their big-name free agent signing from last season, Jung Hoo Lee.
Lee was limited to just 37 games played in 2024 thanks to a torn labrum. Still, the left-handed batter was able to slash .262/.310/.331 with 15 runs scored and two home runs. Lee recorded 10 walks on the injury-shortened year while striking out just 13 times.
The Korean outfielder is off to an even better start in 2025. In fact, MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has tabbed Lee as the April All-Star center fielder in the National League.
To begin the year, the 26-year-old has slashed .319/.375/.526 with three home runs, 18 RBI and 23 runs scored in 30 games played. Lee is also second in the MLB in doubles (11) and sixth in triples (2). He has seen an uptick in strikeouts, but the Giants will gladly take that in exchange for his production.
Per Baseball Savant, Lee ranks in the 79th percentile in launch angle sweet spot percentage, 94th percentile in squared-up percentage, 96th percentile in whiff percentage and 90th percentile in strikeout percentage.
It is not an accident that Lee is hitting as good as he is.
The best part about his hot start is the center fielder has not sacrificed any of his defensive ability.
Lee is in the 78th percentile in Outs Above Average and 92nd percentile in arm value. He has been able to make some great grabs in the outfield, while making all the routine plays, as well.
When it comes to the Giants' lineup, Lee has been a big reason why they are having some success. The pitching staff is carrying the team a bit, but the hitters will be able to rally on the back of Lee often.
Will Jung Hoo Lee be a first-time All-Star when July comes around?
That is tough to say. He has to compete with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Oneil Cruz and Jackson Merrill. However, if Lee keeps up this start, he is going to be the starter in the All-Star game.