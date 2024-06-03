Conforto Back, Snell Out as San Francisco Giants Announce Recent Roster Moves
Things have not been easy for San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin in his first year in charge of this franchise.
Dealing with multiple injuries to important players throughout the early portion of the season, this team has still been able to recover from their poor start and are right in the mix for a playoff spot, sitting just a half-game out of the third Wild Card spot.
Considering who has been absent from their lineup and pitching staff, this is great to see.
It could also force the Giants' front office into making more aggressive moves before the trade deadline to give them the best chance of playing fall baseball.
One thing that should certainly help this inconsistent offense is getting back their star outfielder Michael Conforto, who had been on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.
San Francisco announced they have reinstated the 31-year-old after his rehab stint with their Triple-A affiliate over the weekend. Prior to missing time with the injury, he had a slash line of .280/.331/.490 with seven homers, 15 extra-base hits, and 20 RBI, leading the team in multiple offensive categories.
However, this also comes with some bad news.
After leaving the game on Sunday early, Blake Snell will now miss more time after he has been officially moved to 15-day injured list with a left groin strain.
It has been a difficult season for the left-hander coming off winning his second Cy Young award in 2023. Because he signed so late in the process, he wasn't able to participate in Spring Training and got off to a horrendous start before hitting the IL for the first time.
Now, he's going to be out another stretch of the year after getting banged up once again.
This certainly wasn't what the Giants envisioned when they handed him the $62 million contract this spring with the expectation he would carry over his dominance last year into this campaign.