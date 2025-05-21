Could Giants Breakout Outfielder Be Even Better After All-Star Season?
The San Francisco Giants are off to an impressive 29-21 start in 2025 as they try to navigate their way through the stacked National League West.
While that record is largely thanks to wielding the best bullpen in baseball, the offense has been reliable enough to do its job. And it's been a journey that includes individual players dating back to last year.
The Giants made a big splash in the 2024 offseason by getting Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. But he played just 37 games last year and his potential impact on the team had to wait. What that meant was other young players needed to step and up, and one player responded by having a career season.
Is Last Year's Giants Breakout Player Better?
Heliot Ramos represented San Francisco in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in a year where it looked like none of their batters would be worthy of selection. He finished the season slashing .269/.322/.469 with 22 home runs.
It was a breakout no one saw coming.
What Lee's return and outstanding production along with the bullpen may have minimized is that Ramos could end up back in the All-Star Game again this year, this time with even better numbers.
Ramos, still just 25, is slashing .296/.362/.500, all improvements from last season. ESPN's projections pin him to have 28 home runs versus 22 last year and 54 walks versus 37.
In theory, Ramos could be a strong candidate to make the All-Star Game again in 2025, potentially along with Lee and several Giants pitching arms. And everyone in the organization can see it.
“It’s been pretty significant now," manager Bob Melvin told MLB.com, affirming Ramos' excellent season. "He’s hitting close to .300. Whether you lead him off, whether you hit him fourth, he’s up for it. He’s durable. He’s playing every day. It’s kind of All-Star quality again, what he’s doing at this point.”
Ramos had four hits, a homer and two walks in San Francisco's rivalry weekend sweep of the Athletics.