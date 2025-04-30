San Francisco Giants Bullpen Has Elevated Team To New Heights This Season
The San Francisco Giants have been one of the top surprises in baseball this season, with the franchise emerging as an early contender in the National League.
It has been an excellent start to the year for the Giants in 2025.
Coming into the campaign, San Francisco didn’t project to be one of the best teams in the league, but they have been winning games at a high clip and have emerged as a true contender in the NL West.
With new leadership in the front office, the Giants have been focused on changing the culture and building a team with a strong pitching staff and excellent defense.
So far this season, San Francisco has emerged as a balanced group with the offense seemingly much improved compared to last year, despite their star signing in free agency struggling.
However, it has been one area in particular that has helped elevate this team to the next level.
Jeff Passan of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about the Giants bullpen being the unit that has elevated the team to the success that they have had so far this season.
“The season's biggest surprise so far, the Giants look like the Padres Lite with excellent bullpen performances elevating steadiness across all other facets of the game.”
The comparison to the San Diego Padres is an interesting one, and one that should be seen as a compliment for San Francisco.
Their division rivals have been very successful over the past several years, with their bullpen consistently being one of the best in baseball. Having a strong relief staff has become more and more important with starters struggling to go deep into games.
The Giants rank second in baseball in bullpen ERA behind only the Padres.
While there have been multiple key contributors to the unit, the bounce-back campaign for Camilo Doval has been important. The hard-throwing righty is tied with the struggling Ryan Walker in saves with five so far this season.
Furthermore, arguably the best relief pitcher for the team has been Tyler Rogers.
The veteran has totaled a 0.63 ERA in 15 games with two wins early on.
Overall, the unit has been fantastic for San Francisco and is a major reason why the team has been successful this year.