Giants Baseball Insider

Could Giants Upgrade at Second Base With Trade for Intriguing Veteran?

The San Francisco could look up the road to plug an offensive hole in the infield.

Anders Pryor

Jun 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Luis Urias (17) runs after hitting a triple against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Luis Urias (17) runs after hitting a triple against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants' infield has been one of the trickiest to figure out in the MLB, and third baseman Matt Chapman's trip to the injured list with a sprained hand does not help.

Casey Schmitt has stepped in and stabilized the corner for now, recording two hits and two RBI on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

But there's work to be done.

More News: Giants Manager Says the Team is "Lucky" to Have Casey Schmitt Amid Infield Injury

Willy Adames, while not in the same free fall that he was during the first month of the season, is still grossly underperforming, slashing .203/.288/.339 with seven home runs. Dominic Smith feels like a very uninspiring Band-Aid at first base and Tyler Fitzgerald has been arguably the most underwhelming player for the Giants who is both still on the team and gets consistent playing time.

Fitzgerald is slashing .248/.315/.346 with 44 strikeouts and just eight extra-base hits. According to Baseball Savant, he is in the bottom 10th percentile in many key stats, including xwOBA, xSLG, Avg Exit Velocity and Hard-Hit%.

He is a weaker, contact-dependent hitter who does not bat over .250.

He also has extremely poor discipline metrics, with below-average percentages in K%, Whiff% and Chase%.

More News: San Francisco Giants Slugger Shockingly Listed As Trade Target for Kansas City Royals

If San Francisco wants to truly compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West, it might have to find an upgrade at the position.

Someone who they could target is Luis Urias of the Athletics.

Slashing .241/.337/.386 with six home runs, he has been much improved this year compared to what he has done during his previous stops.

More News: Four Giants Trade Candidates That Would Bring Much-Needed Power Boost to Lineup

Urias might not pack more power than Fitzgerald, but his strikeout and swing-and-miss metrics are much more friendly. He also walks more and is a more complete player from an advanced statistics standpoint, even if the numbers are comparable.

Urias is on a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Athletics, so a trade for him would be a small rental to add depth should Fitzgerald's high strikeout numbers continue.

For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.

Published
Anders Pryor
ANDERS PRYOR

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

Home/San Francisco Giants News