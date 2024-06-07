Could San Francisco Giants Make Move For Recently DFA'd Blue Jays Player?
The San Francisco Giants are entering their weekend series against the defending champion Texas Rangers with a lot on the line.
They're right in the thick of the playoff race, sitting just a half-game out of the third Wild Card spot despite all the injuries they've suffered to key players while also not playing up to their potential.
One of those who remains sidelined is their first baseman, LaMonte Wade Jr.
The 30-year-old was putting together a remarkable season with a slash line of .333/.470/.426, two homers and 17 RBI, which would have easily been the best performance of his career.
While the power numbers won't blow anyone away, his value was getting on base at a high rate, leading the team in walks, and giving the sluggers behind him an opportunity to try and drive him in.
That hasn't happened much for the Giants this year, one of the reasons why they are fighting for a Wild Card spot, but with plenty of games left on the calendar, there is optimism that this offense will eventually figure things out.
For the forseeable future, though, that will have to come without Wade.
He was placed on the injured list with a strained left hamstring on May 28, and there's a chance he won't be back until late-June or even July.
In the meantime, San Francisco has gone with Wilmer Flores at first base, a player who has struggled to produce offensively with a slash line of .219/.295/.311.
With the Giants needing someone to provide a spark on offense, they could turn to an option outside of their organization.
The Toronto Blue Jays decided to designate Cavan Biggio for assignment on Friday according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. After looking like a major part of their franchise going forward, he clearly has fallen out of favor to the point where they are willing to let him hit the open market.
As a player who has five years of service time, he would have to consent to being optioned by the Blue Jays. It's not known as of now, but it's likely he did not and he will become a free agent.
If that's the case, San Francisco should jump all over Biggio.
While his numbers aren't great, slashing .200/.323/.291 with just two homers and nine RBI through 44 games, what he does well is exactly what Wade does well.
Get on base.
Biggio's walk-rate is at 10.7 percent this year, above the league average of 8.3 percent.
He's also a left-handed hitter like Wade and could fill into that platoon role when facing righty pitchers as they wait for their veteran star to get back onto the field.
It likely wouldn't cost the Giants much to land him either, giving them a cheap option who could be a role player in this lineup as they search for some sort of answer that will allow their offense to start scoring runs at a consistent rate.
HIs status will certainly be one to monitor.
If Biggio did consent to being optioned by Toronto, then he will be sent to their Triple-A affiliate and San Francisco would have to make a trade to land him.