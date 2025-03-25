Could San Francisco Giants Really Have Best Bullpen in MLB per MLB Insider?
The San Francisco Giants have done a ton of work when it comes to both their starting rotation and bullpen this offseason, which has included shuffling things around to see which group is the best suited for Opening Day.
They recently announced that Landon Roupp would be the fifth starter and Hayden Birdsong would be used as a reliever to kick off the 2025 camapaign.
Additionally, they selected Lou Trivino to the Major League roster, meaning he will start the year as part of the bullpen.
The current projected relief group, according to Fangraphs, is Ryan Walker, Tyler Rogers, Camilo Doval, Erik Miller, Lou Trivino, Randy Rodríguez, Spencer Bivens and Hayden Birdsong.
A quality group of arms no doubt.
The best in the MLB?
Maybe, according to one MLB insider.
Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required) recently put out his 10 bold predictions for the 2025 MLB season, and one of the most notable ones is his belief that the Giants could end up having the best bullpen this year.
"Last year, some of the best bullpens had great numbers despite only middling fastball velocity — the Giants, Yankees, Rays and Diamondbacks, in particular, had great numbers and were also full of very different release points in the bullpen. The Giants lapped the field in arm angle variability, actually, and in no small part due to Tyler Rogers alone," he wrote.
Sarris adds that arm variability is key to showing hitters various looks throughout the course of a series, and it is extremely important to ensure hitters can't get on top of pitches they have already seen.
This is a strong point, especially when considering San Francisco's 26-26 record against division opponents in 2024.
This is a very tough National League West group, and making sure those teams are unable to see the same variations of pitches over and over again is going to be critical to having a good bullpen and having a chance in the division.
Overall, talent-wise, it is hard to say the Giants have the best group on paper.
With that said, the logic is sound, and at the same time, the addition of Birdsong as a long-relief option is a huge one that gives the team a chance to really utilize him at the Major League level.
The group they have put together for this season is no doubt a solid one, and if it lives up to expectations, may end up being one of the best in baseball at closing out games.