San Francisco Giants Add Star Reliever to Roster, DFA Veteran Slugger
The San Francisco Giants have made quite a few roster moves in preparation for Opening Day, many of which come on the pitching side of things as their rotation and bullpen pieces begin to come together.
Landon Roupp being the fifth starter was surprising, but he is a worthy addition. Hayden Birdsong also made the roster, but will begin in the bullpen for the team.
Now, they continue to move around pieces.
Per Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle, veteran reliever Lou Trivino has been selected to their Major League roster, adding him as a piece for the bullpen to open the season. Additionally, she reports that second baseman David Villar has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
Trivino has had an exceptional spring training so far, and his selection to the roster makes sense given what he could provide the team.
In nine appearances, he pitched 9.1 innings, produced a 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 10 strikeouts to four walks and a 1-0 record.
His success warranted being added to the Major League roster, and his previous experience only helped his case as his time with the Athletics and New York Yankees was solid.
Villar, on the other hand, had difficulty starting off the spring, slashing .200/.265/.444 with five RBI, six runs and three home runs in 23 games.
Overall, he was solid at making contact for power, but was unable to show hitting consistency, so he was the odd man out for a roster spot when the Giants decided they wanted Trivino in the fold to start the year.