Decisions at MLB Trade Deadline by Giants Could Benefit Top Prospect
The San Francisco Giants are hoping to gain some ground in the National League West with an easy series over the weekend against the Washington Nationals.
It has been a dreadful season for the Nationals, and the Giants should be looking to take advantage of a weak opponent at home. With a ton of games coming up against the San Diego Padres, this feels like it is going to either make or break San Francisco in the coming week and a half.
Due to a dreadful stretch to start the second half of the year, the Giants went from being projected buyers to sellers quickly.
San Francisco needed another bat, preferably at first base, and a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher. However, they instead elected to sell, and with making the playoffs being unlikely, that is probably a wise decision.
Furthermore, their actions at the trade deadline could end up being beneficial for their top prospect Bryce Eldridge.
Brent Maguire of MLB.com recently wrote about the trade deadline plan for the Giants being beneficial for their top prospect, with him potentially getting his chance to be called up in September.
“Even with the Giants selling at the Deadline and opening up space for someone like Eldridge to get an extended MLB run, will San Francisco promote him?”
San Francisco is in a good position in terms of whether or not they want to promote their prospect, with his age not making it a rush to do it this year if they choose not to.
However, their actions at the trade deadline were likely beneficial to him potentially getting his chance in the Majors before the end of the campaign.
Will Eldridge Get a Chance?
Even though the addition of Rafael Devers well before the trade deadline made things a bit murkier for Eldridge, the plan going forward should be for both to get reps at first base.
The young slugger is performing extremely well so far in Triple-A and seems like his offensive skill set is ready to get a chance in the Majors. While the Giants may have been sellers, they still aren’t completely out of the race in the National League.
A potential hot stretch would likely result in Eldridge staying put. However, if they continue to hang around .500, it makes a promotion more likely.
Overall, it will be exciting to see when the power-hitting first baseman gets his chance in the Majors. Him playing a significant role for the team in 2026 seems likely, but there’s certainly a chance he gets an opportunity this year.