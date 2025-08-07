Giants Top Prospect has Earned a September Call-Up
If the San Francisco Giants hear someone knocking on their door, it's probably Bryce Eldridge, and he's here to crash the party. Just short of two seasons into his minor league career, the power-hitting first baseman is on a fast track to join the club sooner, rather than later.
Currently ranked as the Giants top prospect, Eldridge is one of those emerging stars who is supposed to be 'a year away' from being ready for prime time. But apparently, the youngster doesn't have nearly that much patience. Right now, he's making a case for a September call-up, and it's looking more like San Francisco's management may agree.
After overcoming an early-season wrist injury, Eldridge hit seven home runs in 34 games at Double-A Richmond. He was quickly promoted to the Giants' Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, in late June and continued to flash the skills that made him the club's first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
The Giants have a Future Star in Bryce Eldridge
A former two-way player, Bryce Eldridge gave up pitching to focus on his offensive prowess at the plate. It has proven to be a wise decision, as he's viewed as a future star and franchise cornerstone. Standing 6′ 7″ and weighing 225 lbs, he cuts an imposing figure in the batter's box. Like the kind of guy you hope doesn't steal your lunch money... or tee off on a 450-ft. home run into McCovey Cove.
However, despite his hulking presence at the dish, the 20-year-old phenom has a much more cerebral approach. He is simply a 'see it and hit it' type of batter.
“I just try and keep it simple, keep the approach simple," Eldridge told MLB.com in June, after hitting his first grand slam at the Triple-A level. "Every time I go out there, in my mind, I'm the best guy. I'm the better man of the matchup, and I think that's just what's gotten me to the point I'm at now. I'm confident no matter who's on the mound.”
So far, Eldridge has a .264 batting average, with 11 homers and a .899 OPS in 32 games with Sacramento. And he's been on a recent tear, racking up a total of four home runs in a three-game series with the Alberquerque Isotopes.
With San Francisco now sitting at 58-57 and seeing their playoff hopes diminish, September will be a time when they cast their eyes toward 2026 and beyond. While it may be tempting to slow walk their budding superstar to the Majors, the club could give the fan base hope if it showcases the next generation of talent in the Bay Area. And for now, the name at the top of that list is Bryce Eldridge.