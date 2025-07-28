Disgruntled Athletics Pitcher Could Be Great Buy-Low Option for Giants
With the trade deadline just days away, the San Francisco Giants figure to be a potential team that will be looking to make some upgrades.
While it has been a strong season so far for the Giants, this is a team that feels like they are still missing a couple of pieces. The National League is proving to be extremely challenging, with a lot of teams vying for a playoff spot.
Since the Giants play in the NL West, they are going to be facing a couple of those talented teams in the second half of the year in key divisional matchups.
More News: Giants Place Landen Roupp on Injured List With Concerning Elbow Issue
If San Francisco wants to remain a contender, they are going to have to make some improvements, with other teams almost certainly adding players at the deadline.
One of the top needs for the team will be to get a starting pitcher to help provide some depth in the middle of the rotation. While the duo of Robbie Ray and Logan Webb has been fantastic, there are some issues behind them for the unit.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Athletics pitcher Luis Severino being a great buy-low option for the Giants at the trade deadline.
More News: Buster Posey Says Giants Are 'Scouring the Markets' for Starting Pitching Help
“Take your pick. Just about every contender that isn't a notorious penny pincher could use this multi-year solution in its rotation. But either the San Francisco Giants or San Diego Padres make arguably the most sense,” he wrote.
The Athletics' signing of Severino this winter was a significant splash made by the franchise. He was coming off a great season with the New York Mets and was paid handsomely by the Athletics.
However, the veteran right-hander hasn’t been happy with his new team or the ballpark that they currently play in. Severino has been rocked in some home games this year, which has hurt his overall numbers.
More News: Giants Prospect Marco Luciano Predicted To Be Dealt at MLB Trade Deadline
When looking at the home and road splits for the right-hander, there is still clearly some talent there, with his road ERA being 3.03 in 10 starts.
For the Giants, while Severino wouldn’t be a rental, they could bring him in to fill a void in the middle of their rotation. The right-hander would certainly be much happier pitching in Oracle Park, and his numbers indicate he would thrive there.
While the contract might not be the most desirable, San Francisco would likely be able to get him for extremely cheap at the trade deadline. Overall, if the price is right on a potential trade, Severino would be a great buy-low option.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.