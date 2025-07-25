Buster Posey Says Giants Are 'Scouring the Markets' for Starting Pitching Help
It's unclear what the San Francisco Giants are going to do ahead of the trade deadline.
They made what is expected to be the biggest addition of the year when they landed Rafael Devers in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Red Sox, so how aggressive they might be to acquire more talent is unknown.
But one thing has been proven since Buster Posey has taken over as the president of baseball operations: he's not afraid to be bold.
What could be the next move for the Giants?
Adding another starting pitcher sounds like something they are keeping an eye on.
"It's just the old adage: You can never have enough starting pitching, and it's true for a reason. We do feel like we have depth with (Carson) Whisenhunt and (Carson) Seymour, and Kai-Wei Teng has been throwing the ball well, but you understand sometimes it's going to take a lot of different guys to get you across the finish line, so you're definitely scouring the markets," he told Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required).
Searching for additional starters isn't a bad idea.
San Francisco has the second-best bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 3.21, but their rotation sits at 11th with a 3.89 ERA.
While that doesn't suggest additions are needed to be made, especially with those depth options that Posey highlighted, the continued middling offensive performance of the Giants makes it imperative that their pitching staff is as good as it can be.
Logan Webb has continued to perform like an ace, and Robbie Ray has had a resurgent season. But outside of those two, Justin Verlander has had a hard time this year and it's hard to envision Landen Roupp being a Game 3 starter in a playoff series despite the success he's had throughout the campaign.
Acquiring another top-of-the-rotation arm would be a huge boost.
There appears to be plenty of options available, too, with their division rival Arizona Diamondbacks becoming sellers which puts Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly on the market alongside the popular name of Sandy Alcantara.
San Francisco could also go after some back-end options like Charlie Morton of the Baltimore Orioles to lengthen their rotation and give them an additional bullpen arm in the playoffs.
It will be interesting to see how Posey approaches the deadline after acquiring Devers, but it would not be a shock if he was aggressive again to land someone who can help this team lock up a playoff spot.
