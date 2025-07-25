Giants Place Landen Roupp on Injured List With Concerning Elbow Issue
The San Francisco Giants have stayed afloat for much of the year because of their pitching staff.
Owners of one of the best bullpens in baseball, the starting rotation has also been strong with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray leading the unit.
Unfortunately, the Giants are going to be without their third-best starter for some period of time, as the team announced Landen Roupp has been placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. Tristan Beck was recalled as the corresponding move.
More News: Giants Named Fit for Rays Oft-Injured Slugging Infielder at MLB Trade Deadline
This is a blow for San Francisco.
Roupp has posted a 3.11 ERA and ERA+ of 124 across his 20 starts, looking like a key rotation member this season and going forward at 26 years old.
President of baseball operations Buster Posey talked about the Giants keeping their eye on the starting pitching market before the deadline, and this injury suggests a potential move could be coming depending on the extent of Roupp's projected absence.
More News: Buster Posey Says Giants Are 'Scouring the Markets' for Starting Pitching Help
Beck is back for his third stint with San Francisco this season.
He hasn't been able to stick because he's struggled on the mound when he's been called upon, posting a 5.68 ERA across his 10 appearances out of the bullpen.
More News: Giants Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge Mashes Walk-Off Home Run in Triple-A
The Giants will now have to make some changes to their rotation, but that decision won't have to come until after this weekend since Roupp was scheduled to start the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, July 28.
There's a chance fourth-ranked prospect Carson Whisenhunt could be called up to make his long-awaited Major League debut, but it's not clear what direction San Francisco wants to go right now.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.