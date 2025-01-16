Ex-Giants Ace Blake Snell Responds to Instagram Comment About Him Taking Dodgers Deal
This offseason has seen many moving parts around Major League Baseball, including Blake Snell leaving the San Francisco Giants for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Snell, one of the top starters in the game when he's healthy and at his best, will only add to a Dodgers staff that many consider elite.
It's tough to get upset with Snell for taking a deal with Los Angeles. What player wouldn't want to play in an awesome city for a team that knows how to win?
On top of the benefits of playing with the Dodgers, there are another 182 million reasons why Snell decided to leave.
Guys play the game to get paid. This is their job at the end of the day, and Snell has to do what's best for him and his family.
However, the Giants and Los Angeles are rivals, and with that comes upset fans over his decision.
Fans have made it known, too, with one commenting on his Instagram that he chose money over greatness, a comment Snell didn't let slide.
"Yeah we were following you when you were with the Giants. But sadly you choose [money] over greatness."
The two-time Cy Young Award winner had a simple answer that could mean more than it looks on the surface, responding with "Go Dodgers" and much more.
"Go Dodgers. Be upset with your team. Don't hate when you don't know anything other than where I signed."
In Snell's defense, he's right. The only people who know what went on behind closed doors are the left-hander, San Francisco, and the Dodgers.
Perhaps it was just some friendly banter, but the Seattle native saying, "Be upset with your team," leads to some questions.