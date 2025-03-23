Former Cy Young Winner New Ace in San Francisco Giants Pocket After Incredible Spring
Going into the regular season, the San Francisco Giants have a veteran talent ready to step up to the mound.
Former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray had a breakout spring performance, as he focused on perfecting his changeup grip.
His offseason work paid off and things are looking up for the left-handed pitcher.
During the offseason, Ray took the advice of reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and learned the ins and outs of the changeup grip. Skubal's changeup pitch is one of the best in the game, so for Ray to now have that knowledge and skill could be a huge advantage for the Giants.
The two left-handers stayed in touch through the offseason, sharing updates and secrets as spring approached. Ray shared that Skubal sent him "the kitchen sink."
“He sent me pictures, video, everything. He was very open about it, and I was very thankful," said Ray in an interview with MLB.com.
Ray threw 19 strikeouts in the spring campaign with no walks, a positive change compared to his usual high walking numbers. He continued to rely heavily on his fastball-slider during the earlier spring games but slowly incorporated the changeup against batters.
For the 33-year-old veteran, predictability seemed to be one of the main points of emphasis for the change. Ray also came into spring ready to experiment his new abilities after spending his first spring with San Francisco recovering from Tommy John surgery.
A healthy spring campaign for Ray will definitely give him the momentum he needs going into the regular season. Many have commented on Ray's new self, saying that he has returned to the pitcher he once was.
Just after he was awarded the Cy Young in 2021, Ray was struck with injury and inconsistency. He had a couple disappointing seasons after the fact, but it has become apparent to the entire league that the old Ray is back and ready to dominate.
San Francisco is currently keeping Ray high on the list of starters especially among stars like Logan Webb. With this pitching lineup, the Giants are sitting pretty for an incredible campaign.
Following his success in the spring, Ray will be looking to maintain his health, a factor that hasn't always been easy for the veteran. If he can keep his arm right and his pitches tight, this could be the most fruitful year of baseball that Ray has had since his 2021 performance.
San Francisco will kick off their regular season against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.