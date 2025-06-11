Former MLB Executive Names Orioles Slugger as Favorite Giants Trade Target
The San Francisco Giants have proven to be a legitimate playoff contender this year, keeping pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the loaded National League West race.
If they want to remain within arm’s reach and vie for a playoff spot through the end of the season, they need to find some upgrades for their offense.
The pitching staff has been excellent all year long, good enough for the team to compete.
But if they want to not only stick in the race but qualify for the postseason, their offense needs to pick things up and start producing at a higher rate.
More news: San Francisco Giants Players Describe 'Dangerous' Baseball Thrown at Home Plate
It won’t be any easier in the foreseeable future with star third baseman Matt Chapman heading to the injured list, but other players are going to have to step up in his absence.
The Giants are patiently waiting for their free agent splash, Willy Adames, to start producing at the level he showed he was capable of during a career 2024.
He, along with catcher Patrick Bailey and the first base position, have been the biggest disappointments thus far this campaign.
Adames is going to be given every opportunity to get on track after signing a seven-year, $182 million contract in free agency, the largest in franchise history.
More news: San Francisco Giants Unlikely to Trade Cy Young Winner Before Playoff Run
Bailey isn’t going anywhere as the starting catcher because of how much value he provides defensively and the rapport he has built with the pitching staff.
But, first base is a spot the team is actively looking to find a spark.
Major changes were made last week when LaMonte Wade Jr. was designated for assignment and eventually traded to the Los Angeles Angels.
Dominic Smith was signed out of the New York Yankees' minor league system to take over as the starter, but his addition shouldn’t deter the team from seeking more upgrades.
More News: San Francisco Giants Bullpen Pull Off Franchise Feat Not Seen in 27 Years
One player who would be an ideal fit for the franchise, in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), is Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles.
“O’Hearn, 31, is my favorite target for the Giants because he’s been the Orioles’ most consistent player, slashing .316/.397/.500 with nine homers, 24 RBIs and a 158 OPS+,” the former MLB executive wrote.
There would be a little bit of repetitiveness adding O’Hearn since he is a left-handed hitter like Smith, but the team should be accepting of any offensive upgrades, regardless of their handedness.
Adding O’Hearn would give the team another option at designated hitter as well to give Wilmer Flores a rest against tough right-handed pitchers and if Jerar Encarnacion struggles to find his footing.
With his ability to play first base and both corner outfield spots, the Orioles slugger would add some versatility to the mix for manager Bob Melvin to mix and match depending on matchups, too.
For More Giants Coverage, Head to Giants On SI