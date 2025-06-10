San Francisco Giants Bullpen Pull Off Franchise Feat Not Seen in 27 Years
The San Francisco Giants have won their last five games, allowing them to jump back into the National League Wild Card race.
The Giants' series sweep of the Atlanta Braves capped off their seventh consecutive one-run game they've endured through their homestand.
That agonizing streak has only occurred four times in MLB history.
As reported by Josh Dubow of the Associated Press on X, it also marked the first time in 27 years that San Francisco had won five straight games by exactly one run.
The Giants' last seven games have been tense, yet they are making progress toward becoming World Series contenders with their ability to close out games.
What Is Behind the San Francisco Giants’ Recent Winning Streak?
San Francisco's five-game winning streak coincided with president of baseball operations Buster Posey's roster shakeup that signified things needed to change in the clubhouse.
The moves seem to have breathed life into the team, and it's noticeable to insiders who see the team up close.
Giants' broadcaster Mike Krukow provided insight into the team's winning streak to Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher on KNBR’s “Murph and Markus” on Monday.
“This team has the bullpen to win all those games,” Krukow said. “When you get into a one-run ballgame, whether it’s on the road or whether it’s at home, it really makes no difference because you have to be really good to win those games.”
Those types of high-leverage situations allow a team to see what they're made of before it really counts in the postseason, and so far, San Francisco's bullpen has passed the test.
“And you have to have the belief on your bench that you’ll find a way to score, finding ways to win," Krukow continued. "From wild pitches to just heads-up plays on defense to sac flies. Your little things they’re doing right now. That’s how you have to win those games.”
The bullpen's 2.32 ERA is the best in baseball, and hitters are batting an MLB-low .195 against them, with several All-Star-worthy candidates by June.
As Krukow points out, the Giants are more confident after the roster shakeup, and whether it's good or not, they've put themselves in situations where they have to play their best baseball in the last three innings of these close games.
That puts pressure on the opponent to match that intensity. However, San Francisco doesn't seem to be feeling it themselves.
The Giants are looking more like buyers at the trade deadline, and that's largely due to their relief staff's positioning them to pull through their slump and find ways to keep winning.
