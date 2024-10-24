Former MVP First Baseman Linked as Favorite for Giants in MLB Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants have a crucial offseason ahead of them.
After the change in leadership, with fan favorite Buster Posey as the new president of baseball operations, the organization will need to make a huge impact this winter to keep the patrons happy.
As they will surely be in the mix for some of the biggest names on the market, they must not put ‘all their eggs in one basket.’ The team has plenty of holes on the roster, and improvements are needed at multiple positions. One spot that could see a boost is first base.
As the Giants' future is set to debut in 2025, with rising prospect first baseman Bryce Eldridge expected to compete for a spot this spring, adding a strong veteran presence to the position group would not be a bad idea.
On Tuesday, Maria Guardado of MLB released a list of eight potential free-agent fits for the Giants. On the list was former NL-MVP Paul Goldschmidt.
“Goldschmidt could be an option to split time between first base and designated hitter with Eldridge in 2025. A longtime Giants killer, Goldschmidt has a 1.015 OPS in 84 career games at Oracle Park and also played with Posey on Team USA during the 2017 World Baseball Classic,” writes Guardado.
It was one of the worst seasons for the veteran first baseman in 2024 for Goldschmidt on the St. Louis Cardinals. The lack of production from him was one of the major reasons the team missed the postseason for the second straight year. The bat was the primary concern for the 37-year-old as he struggled at the plate. He hit only a .716 OPS with 22 homers and 65 RBI on the season.
However, in a platoon role, the former Texas State Bobcat might find a way to thrive yet again. Over his career, he has a 1.009 OPS at the plate against left-handed pitching. Add that to his impressive Gold Glove-caliber defense that has yet to lose a step, and you may be finding value on the market this winter.
Goldschmidt was seen as the leader in the most recent World Baseball Classic for Team USA. Having him in the clubhouse while the roster is completing a turnover to a younger core, including your organization's top prospect at the same position, might be worth the price of admission itself.
According to Spotrac, Goldschmidt is projected to receive a one-year deal worth approximately $12 million this offseason.
Once a division rival for eight grueling seasons as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the first baseman could spend his 15th (and potentially his last) season helping build the future of the Giants organization.