Former San Francisco Giants Ace Reveals Stunning Details on Offseason Move
Former San Francisco Giant Blake Snell sent shockwaves through the baseball world last offseason when signed a massive free agent deal with the defending World Series champions and division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
The flame-throwing lefty had signed with the Giants last offseason on two-year, $62,000,000 deal with the option to opt-out after one season, an option he chose to utilize shortly after the free agency window opened last winter.
In his one season in the Bay, Snell was solid posting a 5-3 record across 20 starts with a 3.12 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.
Many expected Snell to opt-out of his contract in search of a more longterm deal, but nobody could have guessed that the Giants would just let one of their top players walk without a fight.
This is, however, exactly how things went down according to Snell. In a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required), Snell revealed that his former team didn't even attempt to reach out to his camp with a new offer.
"I know Bob Melvin loves me," Snell said. "I’m really close with Logan Webb and Matt Chapman. So I was shocked. I thought they’d come after me right away. I really liked it there. I was happy there. But they never even said anything to me."
Snell also said he figured something was up when his former manager wouldn't respond to his text messages, which had never happened before.
“I texted Bob and he didn’t reply, and Bob always replies to me, so I kind of had a feeling," Snell said. "But it was weird, especially with all the other teams that were interested in me.”
Snell would wind up signing a lucrative five-year, $182,000,000 deal with the Dodgers in November, making him one of the highest paid pitchers in the league and bolstering what is arguably one of the best rosters in baseball history.
The Giants on the other hand did manage to re-bolster their rotation somewhat with the addition of future Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.
Only time will tell if San Francisco made the right move in letting Snell walk, but these new details coming to light make this one of the more bizarre free agent stories in recent memory.