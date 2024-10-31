Giants Baseball Insider

Former San Francisco Giants High-Priced Slugger Gets Traded in Early Offseason Move

One of the former San Francisco Giants sluggers is now with another team after he was part of an early trade this offseason.

Brad Wakai

Jul 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler (2) bats against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Oracle Park
Jul 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler (2) bats against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Oracle Park / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The San Francisco Giants have plenty of things to figure out this offseason after hiring Buster Posey to become their new president of baseball operations, and according to a report, they are ready to name their next general manager.

The timing is perfect for the Giants considering they have to figure out how they are going to upgrade this roster to become true contenders after failing to make the playoffs for the third year in a row.

San Francisco had hoped they figured it out last winter when they aggressively spent on high-profile free agents to overhaul their lineup and starting rotation.

One of the players they signed was Jorge Soler, bringing in an element of power to the offense that had sorely been lacking in recent years. But when the Giants were faced with a decision to offload his contract after it was clear he wasn't the answer, they shipped him to the Atlanta Braves ahead of the deadline.

Even with a change of scenery, though, the slugger couldn't find his past form.

Now, he'll be playing for a new team in 2025.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Braves have traded Soler to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning.

This is an interesting deal for one of the top teams in the National League. Not only did they ship out someone who won a World Series with them back in 2021, but they added a starting pitcher to prepare for the possibility they let their ace Max Fried walk in free agency.

As for San Francisco, this doesn't really change anything.

They were off the hook on the three-year, $42 million deal they signed Soler to this past winter when they shipped him to Atlanta.

There is still a clear need for power hitters in the Giants' lineup going forward, something Posey and his new general manager could pursue this offseason once again.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism.

