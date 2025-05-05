Former San Francisco Giants Journeyman Pitcher Announces MLB Retirement
The San Francisco Giants saw one of the pitchers from the 2023 team retire from Major League Baseball on Monday.
Ross Stripling, the right-handed pitcher who threw for the Giants for one season, announced his retirement via social media on Monday.
He played for four different teams, three of which were in California. He also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Athletics. He spent more than three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 35-year-old, who was born in Blue Bell, Pa., and went to college at Texas A&M, thanked many in his retirement, message, which featured photos of him with all four of his former teams.
“It never could have been possible without my family and friends,” he wrote. “I also want to give a huge thank you to all of my coaches and teammates over the years. I had so much love and support along the way, and I’m thankful to everyone that was a part of it in any form or fashion. All of you helped me be the best baseball player I could be.”
He signed a two-year $25 million contract with the Giants going into the 2023 season, featuring a player option in 2024. After he posted a career year with the Blue Jays, he had trouble producing for the Giants.
He made 22 appearances, including 11 starts, going 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA. He struck out 70 and walked 16 in 89 innings. In August, the Giants moved him to the 15-day injured list. After a season like that, he decided not to opt out of the remainder of his deal.
The Giants traded him across the bay to the Athletics in February of 2024. In the franchise’s final season in Oakland, he went 2-11 with a 6.01 ERA in 22 games (14 starts). He struck out 49 and walked 22 in 85 innings.
This spring he was in training camp with the Kansas City Royals but did not make the opening day roster and opted for free agency.
The Dodgers selected Stripling in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB draft out of Texas A&M. He made his Major League debut in 2016 and spent the next four seasons with the Dodgers. While with Los Angeles he earned his only All-Star Game berth in 2018.
In 2020 he was traded to the Blue Jays. With Toronto he went 15-13 in three-plus seasons, as he had a 3.94 ERA in 61 games (45 starts). He struck out 218 and walked 57.
For his career he went 40-54 with a 4.17 ERA in 248 appearances and 129 starts. He struck out 741 and walked 197. He also finished with a career wins above replacement (WAR) of 6.9.