San Francisco Giants Named 'Contenders' for Toronto Blue Jays Superstar
Buster Posey seems intent on getting the San Francisco Giants into a competitive form as fast as possible and a potential blockbuster trade could help out his efforts.
Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appears headed for free agency after the season, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
That would likely mean that the Blue Jays could be open to trading him before the deadline. A player of his caliber would certainly intrigue the Giants, but are they a realistic landing spot?
Matt Snyder of CBS Sports certainly thinks so. He named San Francisco in his top tier of potential landing spots for Guerrero, labeling them 'contenders.'
With the extension of Matt Chapman and signing of Willy Adames, the Giants seem ready to go all in. This would certainly be another step towards that.
Guerrero is one of the best offensive talents in all of baseball. He is coming off of a campaign with a .323/.396/.544 slash line and 30 home runs.
The presumed starter at first base this year will be LaMonte Wade Jr. A trade for the Blue Jays star would be an immediate upgrade. It also wouldn't necessarily shift Wade out of the lineup, as he could move back to an outfield spot.
The biggest fork in the road when it comes to Guerrero and the Giants could be the lightning fast development of Bryce Eldridge.
Any attempt to bring in the Blue Jays star could just be a rental opportunity, given that the future of first base seems to be handled.
Eldridge was the No. 16 overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft and has already risen to be the No. 24 prospect in all of baseball per the MLB pipeline rankings.
The 20-year-old posted an impressive .292/.374/.516 slash line with 23 home runs during his first full professional campaign. He rose all the way up to Triple-A and some believe he could come up to the Majors by the end of 2025.
He was a pitcher in high school, but moved to a full-time position player once he got to the San Francisco farm.
If the Giants do want to trade for Guerrero, they could make it work, though. He's not the fastest guy, but he could potentially move to a right field spot. That's where he played immediately after being drafted.
There are some logistics to figure out before bringing him in, but it would be hard to call it a bad idea.