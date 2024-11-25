Former San Francisco Giants Pitcher Named Intriguing Option in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the offseason hoping to improve on what was another disappointing campaign in 2024.
It was another poor year for the Giants in 2024, as the franchise was under .500 for the third straight season and missed the playoffs once again. The struggles of the organization have resulted in a change at the top, as Buster Posey took over as the new President of Baseball Operations.
By hiring Posey, the hope is that he will be able to lure some of the top free agents to San Francisco. This is something that the team has struggled with in recent years, and it is a main reason why the franchise is in the state that it currently is in.
While the Giants will be hoping to be active on the free agent market, they also have a couple of their players who will be free agents as well. Southpaw, Blake Snell, has received most of the attention, and rightfully so. The left-hander will be one of the top pitchers on the market this offseason, and is set to make a lot of money.
However, San Francisco has another free agent pitcher in Anthony DeSclafani. Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the right-hander as an intriguing option in free agency.
“Missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery, and wasn't anything special for the combined 118.2 innings he was able to pitch between 2022-23. Might be something left in the tank, though. He turns 35 in April and did get a $36M contract three winters ago. If Joe Ross could make a comeback in 2024, so could DeSclafani in 2025.”
The 34-year-old missed the entire 2024 due to surgery and recovery, but he could be worth a flyer for a team this offseason.
In 2021, DeScalfani had a really strong campaign, as he totaled a 13-7 record and 3.17 ERA. While by no means would he be a front-end of the rotation starter, he could come in and provide some value as a 5th starter.
If the price is right, he could have a number of potential landing spots for his services and potential upside.
At his current age, the right-hander will likely be trying to get a prove-it type of deal, as it’s unlikely that a contender would come looking for his services in free agency. However, with a strong start to the season, a team could always use him as a trade chip later on.