Four Potential Free-Agent Landing Spots for San Francisco Giants Ace
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the offseason with a lot of pressure on them to improve after recent mediocrity.
With free agency picking up speed, the franchise is likely going to be aggressive with their new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey.
Coming into this offseason, San Francisco has a couple of significant needs. Improving their batting order should be the top priority. The Giants also have one of their top pitchers from the second half of the year, Blake Snell, hitting free agency.
Snell was a late signing for San Francisco before last season started, signing a two-year deal with a second-year option. As expected, he declined the player option. Now, Snell is a free agent and could be the second-best pitcher available after Corbin Burnes this winter. With plenty of potential suitors, here are four potential landing spots for the southpaw.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays could be a sleeper in free agency. The Blue Jays have money to spend, as shown by their aggressiveness last offseason in pursuing Shohei Ohtani. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set to cash in when he hits free agency after next season, the time to win might be now for Toronto. Adding Snell would give the Blue Jays a solid 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Kevin Gausman.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are looking to be aggressive to keep pace with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Boston has reportedly met with Juan Soto in free agency, and starting pitching is something it must improve. Snell pitched well in the American League East with the Tampa Bay Rays, making the left-hander a good fit in Boston.
New York Mets
The deep pockets of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen give them the chance to look at most of the top free agents, and adding starting pitching is certainly a need. With most of their starting rotation hitting free agency, the Mets could look much differently next season. Snell could instantly slide in as the ace of the staff in New York.
Los Angeles Dodgers
It would certainly hurt the Giants to see him go to their division rival, but it is possible. The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to be aggressive after winning the World Series, and adding elite starting pitching is going to be on their wish list. Snell has had a lot of success in the National League West, and the Dodgers could certainly make him a big offer to leave San Francisco.