San Francisco Giants in Agreement with Willy Adames on Contract: Report
After comments about the San Francisco Giants not having an expensive payroll in 2025, the ownership put those to rest on Saturday night.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Giants are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million deal with shortstop Willy Adames.
"BREAKING: Shortstop Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest deal in franchise history, sources tell ESPN. Adames, 29, had a career-best 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 2024. The deal is pending a physical."
Adames, arguably the second-best player available this winter, is an incredible addition to San Francisco. Throughout his career, he's done nothing but get better. This is the first big move of new president of baseball operations Buster Posey's tenure.
The deal is also $15 million more than the Giants record for largest contract, which is held by Posery.
While Adames, the player, is the big thing here, this is a huge moment for the Giants franchise. Giving a player the largest deal in franchise history shows their trust in the new front office, something that's needed for them to be the organization they want to be again.
With Adames now locked up, pending a physical, this could be the start of a busy offseason for San Francisco. The Giants wouldn't have much of a reason to sign Adames to a monster deal and not spend elsewhere.
He isn't a perfect player, but there aren't many better shortstops in Major League Baseball. There was a strong argument to be made that he was the second-best shortstop in baseball last season after slashing .251/.331/.462 with a 118 OPS+.
San Francisco will have to hope his power plays at Oracle and he reduces his strikeouts. Outside of that, Adames should be an excellent piece in the middle of the Giants' lineup.