Former San Francisco Giants Star Declines NL Rival's Qualifying Offer
The San Francisco Giants could use an upgrade to their pitching rotation this winter, especially with the potential departure of ace Blake Snell after opting out of his deal.
The club posted a combined ERA of 4.22 among pitchers that made at least a start in 2024, ranking 18th in Major League Baseball. That even includes Snell's 3.12 ERA.
At a spacious field like Oracle Park, it is hard to post an ERA in the bottom half of the league, and the Giants' No. 18 ranking is a steep decline from their No. 10 finish for the metric in 2023.
One member of the 2023 staff, Sean Manaea, has officially declined the qualifying offer from his current club, the New York Mets, and he will explore free agency for a third straight year.
Manaea, 32, posted a bounce-back campaign in 2024, with a 3.47 ERA across 181.2 innings in 32 starts with 184 strikeouts and a 114 ERA+. He is a nine-year veteran and is certain to find a new home after his performance this year.
It came just one year after a poor performance in his time with the Giants. In 2023 the veteran posted a 4.44 ERA across 117.2 innings in 37 games (10 starts) with 128 strikeouts and a 94 ERA+. In 18 games at Oracle Park in 2023, however, Manaea pitched to a 3.45 ERA.
The veteran has proven he is capable of pitching well in the Bay Area, as most of his struggles came on the road last year.
While there are better options available on the market, a reunion between San Francisco and Manaea cannot be considered out of the question, especially when payroll comes into consideration.
Spotrac has Manaea projected to land a deal in the four-year, $64.5 million range for an AAV of $16.1 million. The Giants currently have a projected payroll of $143.6 million for 2025, after carrying a payroll of $206 million in 2024. Money is not an issue that would keep the club away from making this deal.
New president of baseball operations Buster Posey is looking to improve the club and build on the goodwill after third baseman Matt Chapman signed a long-term extension in September. So it will be interesting to see if San Francisco is willing to reunite with Manaea for what could potentially be the last contract of his career.
Whether it be Manaea or another pitcher, the Giants need to make a move to improve their rotation if they intend to be competitive in 2025.