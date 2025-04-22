Former San Francisco Giants Top-10 Prospect Called Up by Cleveland Guardians
The San Francisco Giants have a former top prospect that is finally getting his chance in MLB after being called up by the Cleveland Guardians.
Ahead of their Tuesday afternoon game against the New York Yankees, the Guardians announced that infielder Will Wilson would be getting his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus.
This is a corresponding move with outfielder Lane Thomas being placed on the 10-day IL.
Cleveland had taken Wilson during the minor league phase of the most recent Rule 5 draft. Players don't have to make the MLB roster to stay with the team that selected them in that phase, but the former Giants prospect has still earned the chance.
He might not have gotten that opportunity with San Francisco, which is the purpose of this phase.
The North Carolina native was traded to the Giants along with Zack Cozart from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later, which became Garrett Williams.
Neither Cozart nor Wilson ended up suiting up in a San Francisco uniform before their time with the teams ended.
Williams never suited up for the Angels either, so this ended up being a wash of a trade.
Wilson peaked in the Giants farm system as their No. 10 prospect back in 2020. He was considered a top-30 prospect until 2023.
The 26-year-old has been red-hot to start this year at the Triple-A level, looking far better than he ever did with San Francisco.
He has posted a .324/.418/.647 slash line with six home runs and 18 RBI.