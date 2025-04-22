Giants Baseball Insider

Former San Francisco Giants Top-10 Prospect Called Up by Cleveland Guardians

A former top San Francisco Giants prospect is finally getting his chance in MLB with the Cleveland Guardians.

Dylan Sanders

Richmond Flying Squirrels infielder Will Wilson, top, takes a throw as Erie SeaWolves baserunner Eliezer Alfonzo steals second base at UPMC Park in Erie on Sept. 12, 2023.
Richmond Flying Squirrels infielder Will Wilson, top, takes a throw as Erie SeaWolves baserunner Eliezer Alfonzo steals second base at UPMC Park in Erie on Sept. 12, 2023. / GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants have a former top prospect that is finally getting his chance in MLB after being called up by the Cleveland Guardians.

Ahead of their Tuesday afternoon game against the New York Yankees, the Guardians announced that infielder Will Wilson would be getting his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus.

This is a corresponding move with outfielder Lane Thomas being placed on the 10-day IL.

Cleveland had taken Wilson during the minor league phase of the most recent Rule 5 draft. Players don't have to make the MLB roster to stay with the team that selected them in that phase, but the former Giants prospect has still earned the chance.

He might not have gotten that opportunity with San Francisco, which is the purpose of this phase.

The North Carolina native was traded to the Giants along with Zack Cozart from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later, which became Garrett Williams.

Neither Cozart nor Wilson ended up suiting up in a San Francisco uniform before their time with the teams ended.

Williams never suited up for the Angels either, so this ended up being a wash of a trade.

Wilson peaked in the Giants farm system as their No. 10 prospect back in 2020. He was considered a top-30 prospect until 2023.

The 26-year-old has been red-hot to start this year at the Triple-A level, looking far better than he ever did with San Francisco.

He has posted a .324/.418/.647 slash line with six home runs and 18 RBI.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/San Francisco Giants News