Recent San Francisco Draft Picks Highlight Updated Top 20 Prospects List
The San Francisco Giants are in a "win-now" mode once again, but they do still have some intriguing young talent brewing in their farm system.
Keith Law of The Athletic recently released his list of the top 20 prospects for each MLB team. For the Giants, a recent trend of successful draft picks have started to emerge.
The top five prospects mentioned were all the usual suspects, but still very exciting players. Taking the first spot was first baseman Bryce Eldridge. He was followed by outfielder James Tibbs III, outfielder Rayner Arias, pitcher Carson Whisenhunt and pitcher Joe Whitman.
It speaks well of the scouting department that the last two first round picks are also the top two players in their farm system.
While Farhan Zaidi is no longer around, the scouting department that led to those picks still is.
Eldridge has become one of the most exciting offensive prospects in all of baseball and is currently No. 29 on Law's overall Top 100. He posted a .292/.374/.516 slash line last season with 23 home runs and 92 RBI in 116 games.
At just 20 years old, he is seemingly getting close to his MLB debut.
Tibbs, though also close to a chance in the Majors, actually struggled in his first few professional games. It was a small sample size of 26 outings, though, so nothing to worry about. He posted a .363/.488/.777 slash line in his final college campaign, which got him drafted at No. 13 overall.
The No. 6 through No. 10 prospects were pitcher Mason Black, shortstop Diego Velazquez, outfielder Dakota Jordan, pitcher Trevor McDonald and shortstop Maui Ahuna.
Jordan is another recent draft pick, but only played in two games last year. There is some hope that he could become a rare power/combo threat, with Law going as far as to say the outfielder had the best tools in the farm system.
The next five prospects were shortstop Jhonny Level, pitcher Trent Harris, shortstop Walker Martin, pitcher Jacob Bresnahan and outfielder Jakob Chrisitan.
Harris remains one of the most underrated players in the San Francisco farm. He has a minor league career ERA of just 1.52 over 100.2 innings of work so far. His success comes from the fact that he rarely walks batters and has 12.3 K/9 ratio.
Finishing out the top 20 was outfielder Bo Davidson, outfielder Lisbel Diaz, third baseman Robert Hipwell, shortstop Aeverson Arteaga and outfielder Wade Meckler.